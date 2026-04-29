7 News Detroit confronts Priority Waste crew over allegedly dumping Eastpointe 'garbage juice'

EASTPOINTE, Mich. (WXYZ) — The state is investigating and has issued multiple violations to Priority Waste after videos surfaced showing a sanitation crew dumping "garbage juice" on residential streets in Eastpointe.

Watch Peter Maxwell's video report:

State investigates Priority Waste for dumping garbage juice in Eastpointe

The violation notice from EGLE accuses the company of improperly handling leachate. EGLE stated Priority Waste violated two laws by allowing liquid waste to escape the truck and by discharging that waste onto a public street.

You can read the full Violation Notice below:

498160 Priority Waste - Liquid Discharge VN 4-28-2026_Redacted by WXYZ-TV Channel 7 Detroit

On Wednesday, I spotted the two-toned truck, numbered 4633, seen in the videos in Eastpointe. I approached the man Priority Waste confirmed was the driver to ask for an explanation and an apology.

When asked if he had anything to say to members of the community, the driver said no. When asked if he was sorry, he claimed it was not his truck.

I then asked the passenger, who said off-camera he was the driver. He ignored my questions and told me off-camera to cover a different story.

"If I didn't post that video, I don't think anyone would have spoke up," Ryan Margerison said.

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PREVIOUS REPORT: Priority Waste truck caught on video dumping 'garbage juice' in Eastpointe

Priority Waste truck caught on video dumping 'garbage juice' in Eastpointe

I showed Koryn Hernadi the video of the confrontation with the crew of truck 4633.

"They don't think it's news because just polluting the environment and putting everyone's health in danger is not news," Hernadi said.

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PREVIOUS REPORT: Second video shows Priority Waste truck dumping garbage juice on Eastpointe streets as state investigates

Second video shows Priority Waste dumping garbage juice in Eastpointe

I spoke with Sheryl Dodds, an environmental quality analyst with the state. She said the laws Priority Waste violated are significant, and the company could be on the hook for tens of thousands of dollars.

"Anybody seeing those videos would have been shocked by it," Dodds said. "They do face some stiff penalties. Really, what we are after is a solution to the problem."

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The investigation is still ongoing. When asked if the driver could be held responsible, Dodds said it depends on how the situation develops.

"At this point, it is not a criminal investigation. It could potentially become a criminal investigation depending on the responses from Priority and if there's more incidents like this," Dodds said.

The city of Eastpointe is still investigating the incidents.

Priority Waste stated they are cooperating fully with the investigation and are taking appropriate steps to address the matter. The company said the driver is still employed after being reprimanded and undergoing training.

Here is their entire statement:

Priority Waste is providing a follow-up statement regarding the previously reported service incident in Eastpointe.



We were informed that a media representative approached the employee involved while he was actively servicing his route today and requested an on-camera statement. The employee followed company protocol by declining to engage with the media while on duty and immediately escalating the interaction to management, consistent with our communications policy.



As previously stated, the incident in question was recorded and reviewed internally. Upon notification, Priority Waste rapidly deployed cleanup crews to remediate the affected roadway and restore the area as quickly as possible.



Following our review, the employee was subject to formal disciplinary action. This matter represented the employee’s first policy violation, and termination was not deemed the appropriate outcome.



At Priority Waste, we do not take incidents of this nature lightly. Accountability, continuous improvement, and professional service standards remain core operating priorities. We are committed to being a strong municipal partner to Eastpointe and to communities throughout the greater suburban Detroit region.



We have no further comment at this time.

"Being that they are facing consequences that they'll actually address this with high priority and just make sure it doesn't happen again," Margerison said. "I don't want to, like, shame anyone, but it's like, hey, if you do something wrong, fix the issue and correct it so we don't have it happen again."

Priority Waste has until May 11 to respond to the state.

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This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

