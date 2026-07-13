FRASER, Mich. (WXYZ) — At 80 years old, Lamprini Karavidas opened a restaurant — and she is working 7 days a week to keep it alive.

Watch Peter Maxwell's video report:

80-year-old opens restaurant in Fraser, hopes community will support her dream

Karavidas, known as Mama K, opened Mama K's in Fraser in February alongside her son, Lazarous. The restaurant was built on a love of food, family, and serving others. But months after opening, the business is struggling to bring in enough customers.

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"It's hard to tell you the truth, but I love what I am doing," Karavidas said.

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For most people, 80 is a time to slow down. Karavidas works from open until close every day.

"I would rather be here than a nursing home, for instance," Karavidas said.

She makes everything from scratch, including her own filo dough.

"I love to cook," Karavidas said.

Turning a new restaurant into a neighborhood favorite takes time, and right now, too many tables are sitting empty. Lazarous said some days are better than others.

"It's been tough. The weekdays have been tougher than the weekends, but yes, there's no doubt about it. February, March, and April were very difficult months," Lazarous said.

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The challenges facing small restaurants like Mama K's are adding up — from food and operating costs to the daily work of building a loyal customer base.

"It's been hard to tell you the truth," Karavidas said.

Despite the struggles, Karavidas says she is determined to keep going.

"The food is good, and I am good. Ha Ha," Karavidas said.

Customers like Michael Lavis drive in from St. Clair Shores for the food, but return because of the woman behind it.

"Not too many people have gyro and eggs," Lavis said. "She can carry a 50-pound bag of potatoes by herself."

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First-time customers like Annette Corrado say they plan to come back.

"Yes, I will definitely be back and help support this Mama K's," Corrado said.

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Karavidas is still showing up every day, hoping Fraser and surrounding communities will show up for her too.

"Come in! The food is great. Outside - so hot. Come in here. It's nice and cool and comfortable," Karavidas said.

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This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

