Apple Annie's Kitchen and Bakery in Roseville to close next month after 28 years in business

ROSEVILLE, Mich. (WXYZ) — Apple Annie's Kitchen and Bakery, a Roseville comfort food staple known for homemade pies and home-style cooking, is preparing to close its doors for good after 28 years in business.

Watch Peter Maxwell's video report:

Roseville's Apple Annie's to close next month after 28 years in business

The restaurant's final day will be Monday, June 15.

Co-owners Catherine and Leonard Pagano say it is time to retire and spend more time with family.

"We're finally almost to the finish line," Leonard Pagano said.

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The closure comes as a redevelopment plan for a new Sheetz location moves forward. In 2025, Sheetz agreed to purchase the Sacred Heart Church and Apple Annie's. The planned demolition of the church was met with community resistance, but a recent court ruling is allowing the Sheetz development deal to proceed.

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Sheetz plans to replace Sacred Heart Church, Apple Annie's in Roseville

For Catherine Pagano, the outpouring of support from the community since the announcement has been overwhelming.

"When we did announce that we were closing, we could not get over, just, like, the community. We weren't just another restaurant closing; it was like the table, the family, so you know that's really been humbling," Catherine Pagano said.

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Waitress Suzy Shafer has worked at Apple Annie's for 22 years. She says saying goodbye to her regular customers and co-workers — who she considers family — has been difficult.

"It's bittersweet. It really is," Shafer said. "Everyone who walks in here, I have to say goodbye after that many years. I just said goodbye to a couple of ladies this morning because I probably won't see them again."

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Chef Brian Kidder credits the restaurant's long run to the people who kept coming back.

"We wouldn't be here as long as we've been here if it wasn't for our customers," Kidder said.

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Loyal customer Michael Scarborough has been coming to Apple Annie's for nearly 10 years and only recently learned his favorite breakfast spot was closing.

"The young lady just told me they were closing in a month. And I was like What!? This is my go-to breakfast spot. I was going to have my sister meet me here," Scarborough said. "I am going to hate to see this place go."

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For customers like Betty Michalski, Apple Annie's holds decades of family memories.

"I brought all my kids here. It was a great place, believe me," Michalski said. "It's sad. It's a sad day."

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With one month left before the doors close for good, customers are stopping in for a final meal and one last memory.

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This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

