Broken elevator limits access at historic Mount Clemens arts center

MOUNT CLEMENS, Mich. (WXYZ) — A broken elevator at the Anton Arts Center in downtown Mount Clemens is keeping some artists from fully participating in programs. The elevator broke late last year and has not worked since, creating a barrier to access and community connection.

Michele Bachler is the program manager for Dutton Farm Macomb, a nonprofit dedicated to serving adults with intellectual and physical disabilities across Oakland and Macomb counties. Participants visit the center every other week for art classes.

"Meaningful, valuable experiences for our participants," Bachler said.

Bachler noted the program provides unlimited opportunities for adults who might not otherwise have them.

"A variety of disabilities," Bachler said.

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While some artists are getting that opportunity today, others in the same program are not.

"It's emotional for us, emotional for the staff," Bachler said.

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The historic former Carnegie Library expanded 20 years ago, adding an elevator to give all visitors access to its four levels. Matt Matthews is the executive director of the Anton Arts Center.

"The elevator failed in December," Matthews said. "Been giving us issues for years."

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Bachler says lack of access has been especially tough on some participants.

"We have in particular a young man that asks almost every week when is the elevator going to be fixed, I want to be with my other friends in the program. And unfortunately, we know we're gonna have to tell him it's not fixed yet," Bachler said.

Jacquelyn Block, a longtime Anton Arts Center artist, suffers from Ehlers-Danlos syndrome, a connective tissue disorder. She has missed some events since the elevator broke.

"It does impact my ability to come and access the programming. On a good day, I can come and take the stairs," Block said.

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Fortunately, the city has stepped in to pay the upfront cost for a new elevator. Mayor Laura Kropp said the city will be repaid through a dedicated fundraising effort led by the art center.

"It's a $215,000 project. We have just shy of $90,000 raised. We're making good progress, but there's a long way to go," Matthews said.

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Matthews told me the new elevator will be up and running by mid-summer and is asking the community for support to help pay back the city.

"If I need to pull from those spaces to fund the elevator, that's going to impact our programming opportunities in other spaces," Matthews said.

If you'd like to donate, visit the art center's website.

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