Chesterfield Township Parks and Recreation Millage on August 4 ballot divides residents over tax burden

CHESTERFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) — Chesterfield Township voters will decide August 4 whether to approve a proposed Parks and Recreation and Senior Services millage that has sparked strong opinions on both sides.

Watch Evan Sery's video report:

Chesterfield Township Parks and Rec Millage divides residents over tax burden

The 10-year, 1-mill tax proposal would generate an estimated $2.5 million in its first year for improvements to parks, recreational spaces and senior services. A homeowner with a taxable value of $100,000 would pay $100 per year.

Proposed improvements include modernization of the community center, the addition of pickleball courts, and upgrades to neighborhood and senior parks.

Township Supervisor Brad Kersten said the millage is designed to benefit Chesterfield residents directly.

"This is not an unnecessary tax; this is a tax that stays specifically here in Chesterfield Township. It doesn't leave; this money stays right here and develops our community and promotes our community," Kersten said.

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Kersten acknowledged the burden taxes place on residents but defended the proposal's long-term value.

"We get it, we understand it, nobody likes to pay taxes," Kersten said. "We have a long-term vision and a long-term plan, and again, that was why we focused on 1 mil for 10 years; we believed with that amount of money that generates, we can get to that point where all of our park spaces are developed, are functional, and usable."

Not everyone is convinced. Janice Young, who has lived in Chesterfield Township since the 1980s, said she plans to vote no.

"When you factor in my water rate increases, new taxes, cost of living going up, there's just no more money," Young said.

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Young said the financial impact would grow over time.

"Would cost me $103 the first year, and then every year as my taxes get assessed and that value goes up, it'll cost me more," Young said.

Young's position appears to reflect a broader sentiment in the community. When residents were asked to weigh in on the proposal in a popular community Facebook group, only a few of the hundreds of responses indicated support for a yes vote.

Some residents, however, are eager to see the investment made. Allison Lapointe, a mother who plans to vote yes, said the millage is about the next generation.

"I don't think you can ever have enough parks," Lapointe said. "Everybody wants their kids off of their tablets and playing on technology too much. We didn't have this when I grew up, and we used parks. How are we gonna create this for our generations to come? Have more parks."

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The township has held 3 community visioning sessions to discuss the proposal. The final session is scheduled for July 23 inside the community center.

Voters will make the final decision on August 4.

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This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

