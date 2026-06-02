CHESTERFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) — Chesterfield Township is pushing back against Priority Waste after residents reported missed garbage pickups stretching nearly two weeks, with bags piling up along curbs throughout neighborhoods.

Watch Evan Sery's video report:

Chesterfield Township residents frustrated as trash sits uncollected for nearly 2 weeks

Aaron Geer, who lives in a neighborhood off 24 Mile Road and I-94, said the problem is widespread.

"Every single building is like this, just piled up," Geer said.

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Geer said the delays have come alongside rising costs.

"Every quarter it seems, our rates are getting raised, and look at what we're paying for," Geer said.

A viewer emailed 7 Detroit News to flag the situation, writing in part that "one person I just found out has not had their garbage picked up for three straight weeks."

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Residents in the Brookview Estate subdivision also reported trash lining every curb since the previous Friday, with the entire condo complex going without pickup.

The township said it has received these emails and countless others in the last week alone about Priority Waste.

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Chesterfield Township Supervisor Brad Kersten said he spoke with Priority Waste management Tuesday and that a plan is in place to ensure all missed or delayed pickups are completed by end of day Wednesday.

"You have a responsibility as a vendor to perform in the township as you said you would," Kersten said.

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Kersten said the township is already working toward a longer-term solution.

"Any new contract with a new vendor is already in process. We've posted our request for proposals, we're trying to be ahead of the curve a little bit, and that contract that will be new in 2028 will not look like what we have now," Kersten said.

In the meantime, the smell is becoming hard to ignore.

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"Doesn't smell good neither, no," Geer said.

Priority Waste says it takes full responsibility anytime it fails to deliver the level of service customers expect and that addressing these issues is management's top priority.

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