Chesterfield Township's former dump site to become Monarch Meadows nature preserve

CHESTERFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) — A 60-plus-acre field in Chesterfield Township that once served as a wastewater management and dump site is being transformed into a nature preserve, thanks to a $250,000 grant from the Consumers Energy Foundation and the work of a local land conservancy.

Monarch Meadows Restoration Project

Six Rivers Land Conservancy is leading the Monarch Meadows Restoration Project on the parcel off I-94 in Chesterfield Township. Crews are currently mowing and clearing the site, which will eventually feature walkways and native plantings.

Christopher Bunch, the conservancy's executive director, said the work is well underway.

"We have been in here to kill all the grasses, mostly invasive species," Bunch said.

The goal is to permanently protect the land from future development.

"Gonna turn this into a meadow and a natural area preserve for Chesterfield Township," Bunch said.

The site is located just north of Selfridge Air National Guard Base, which also provided funding to help maintain operations and prevent development that could hinder flight operations.

Chesterfield Township Trustee Kathy Vosburg has supported the project since Six Rivers first presented their vision 4 years ago. She said the transformation will open up a new kind of community space.

"This over here is the area that will become the nature preserve with all the walkways," Vosburg said.

Vosburg said the project also gives the township a reason to address long-standing issues on the property.

"This would be another way, another right of passage so to speak we are able to justify going in there, and cleaning things up," Vosburg said.

I spoke with neighbors who live near the future park to get their reaction. Suzanne Brown has lived next to what has long been a dump site for nearly 2 decades.

"I think it's good, gonna bring back native plants and species to this area," Brown said.

Brown said she hopes the preserve will benefit the broader community.

"The neighbors in here, the big subdivisions that way, if everyone can get into, I thought it was gonna bring in more birds and butterflies," Brown said.

One neighbor, who spoke off camera, expressed concern the preserve could also bring increased traffic to the area.

By spring, Six Rivers says crews will begin field preparation for native seed planting.

Vosburg, who has lived in the township since 1975, said the project reflects a positive trend for the community.

"I've lived in the township since 1975, it's just great to see more and more access to other areas of the township in a passive way," Vosburg said.

