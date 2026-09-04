CLINTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) — A Clinton Township family is celebrating a new home designed around the needs of their 20-year-old daughter, Jeni Felix, who has cerebral palsy.

Habitat for Humanity of Macomb County, with the help of several donors, built the nearly 1,400-square-foot ranch on Buckingham Street for the family of six.

Watch 7 Action News reporter Evan Sery's story in the video below:

Clinton Township family gets accessible home built for daughter with cerebral palsy

"We dreamt of a handicap accessible house for a long time," Felix said.

The home features wider entry doors, wider bedroom doors, wider hallways, and open areas designed for Felix to navigate independently.

"This house has ... areas where she can actually drive herself in," Glenn Rothenhauser, construction supervisor for Habitat for Humanity Macomb County, said.

Born with cerebral palsy, everyday tasks many take for granted have never come easy for Jeni. In her previous home, she could not get up the stairs and had never had her own bedroom.

"It won't be as difficult to go shower," Felix said. "The doors are like, wide."

Rothenhauser said the project was deeply rewarding.

"It feels fantastic, it really gives you a good feeling that you're actually contributing something," Rothenhauser said.

For Jeni Felix's father, Javier Felix, the new home brings relief on multiple levels — both for his daughter's independence and for the stability of home ownership.

"Its just awesome, you know? She's able to go in and out of the house as she pleases without worrying about is she gonna bump into this, bump into that," Javier Felix said.

"Just having a forever house not having that worry in the back of your head when you're a renter," Javier Felix said.

Felix already has plans for her new bedroom.

"Decorating, yeah…like a star pillow, and a panda nightlight," she said.

For Javier Felix, the moment carries a meaning that goes beyond four walls.

"My house, I finally get to call it my house, is built for her, it's one of the proudest things I can have," Javier Felix said.

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