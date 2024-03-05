VIDEO: Crews battle massive industrial fire in Clinton Township near 15 Mile and Groesbeck

CLINTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) — Clinton Township police are asking everyone to avoid the area near 15 Mile Road and Groesbeck Highway because of an industrial fire Monday evening.

Police urge people to stay inside. They say "debris is being projected into the air and coming down as far as a mile away from the explosion."

"At first, I thought it was the next door neighbor doing something ... crazy outside. And the wife is like 'no, I just checked Facebook, there's explosions going on.' And I followed the plume of smoke and the shaking car, and here I am. And these are the baby explosions going off. There was much bigger ones going off earlier," said one witness.

"You could feel the concussions from the explosions in the car," he added.

Officials say emergency personnel are on the scene.

Another witness described what they experienced Monday evening: "At the time when it first started off, I was actually inside the house... when I had a chance to get to the front, we all ran outside. We saw the sky was really orange. So at that point, we kept hearing consistent booming, booming noises."

"There was fire everywhere, fire in the street, fire behind the building... it was really, really crazy. I've never seen anything like that before," he added.

