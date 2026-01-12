Clinton Township trustee proposes first-of-its-kind kratom regulation in Michigan

CLINTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) — A Clinton Township trustee is pushing for what could be Michigan's first local ordinance regulating kratom sales, citing safety concerns about the unregulated supplement.

Trustee Shannon King will present his proposal at Monday night's board meeting, seeking to ban kratom sales to anyone 21 and under with a $500 civil infraction fine for violations.

"It can be extremely harmful and even fatal," King said.

King began researching kratom in February and discovered alarming gaps in oversight.

"There is no forms of regulations on it; it often has metals, the FDA does not review kratom, it often has metals or other ingredients that you don't know putting in your body," King said.

The supplement, marketed as an energy booster or mood lifter, is widely available at gas stations and smoke shops throughout Macomb County.

Alex Coeling, a recovery coach with CARE South East Michigan who is four years clean from drug addiction, warns others about kratom's effects.

"It had like an opiate feeling," Coeling said. "Like it was a euphoric rush type deal."

Coeling, who could previously buy kratom anywhere in Macomb County, now advises people in recovery to avoid it entirely.

"If you're struggling and have the disease of addiction like I do, I would stay away from that," Coeling said.

Lauren Letzmann, CARE Project VOX Coordinator, plans to speak at Monday's board meeting. She said recovery coaches have noticed increased emergency department visits related to kratom.

"Our peer coaches have seen an uptick in people going to the emergency department, whether because of kratom withdrawal or some adverse reaction related to kratom," Letzmann said.

"Since there's no testing standards in Michigan, no age restrictions, anything could be put in there, you know, Uncle Bob could be making it in his shed," Letzmann said.

While the Michigan Legislature is considering House Bill 4969, the Kratom Consumer Protection and Regulatory Act, King said he doesn't want his community to wait for state action.

"There's multiple priorities that take place in Lansing, so this may or may not ever get enacted upon, so we need to move on it now to keep our children safe," King said.

If passed, the ordinance would be the first of its kind in Macomb County and Michigan. The Clinton Township Board of Trustees will meet at 6:30 p.m. Monday at the Clinton Township Civic Center.

