CLINTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) — A threat reported through Michigan's OK2Say hotline prompted officials to cancel a junior-senior prom about an hour before it was set to begin.

Watch Evan Sery's video report:

Clintondale High School prom canceled after tip warns of possible firearm at event

Clintondale High School's junior-senior prom was canceled Tuesday night after Michigan State Police received a tip through the OK2Say hotline warning that a student may have been bringing a firearm to the event.

Interim Superintendent Kevin Knoblock addressed the cancellation in an official statement.

"We are extremely disappointed that we had to cancel prom, but the safety of our students and guests remains our highest priority. Approximately 1 hour before the event, the Michigan State Police / OK2Say hotline notified us that they had received a tip indicating a student may be bringing a firearm to prom. The type of tip was categorized as a 'Planned School Attack.'"

Some students had already arrived at Blossom Health Inn, the St. Clair Shores venue where prom was scheduled to be held, when the event was called off.

Senior Taylor Smith said she learned about the cancellation after hearing sirens outside.

"She told me the police were there, I kinda heard the sirens, wanted to cry," Smith said.

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Smith described the financial toll the cancellation took on her family.

"It's just very heartbreaking, the dress was 1,500, my nails were 80, the hair was 150 plus," Smith said.

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Her father, Joe Smith, said the family spent thousands of dollars preparing for the night.

"You can't be as upset as we are when you put no money or effort into any of it," Joe Smith said.

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He added that simply rescheduling the event would not undo the impact.

"The thing is, it's not just rescheduling; we can just do this again. A lot of people put a lot of money into this event," Joe Smith said. "Renting cars, buying dresses, hairdos, makeup."

Taylor's mother, Quinetta Burke, said she understood the priority of student safety but questioned whether the threat warranted a full cancellation.

"That's the number one priority is safety for our children, but at the same time, I think it was just a rumor, an anonymous tip, nothing that much to cause this to happen," Burke said.

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Junior Aliyah King said students were left without clear information about what was happening.

"There was just no clear communication of what was actually going on," King said.

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King said she learned details of the tip through OK2Say.

"I believe the OK2Say text said they heard in a group chat someone was going to bring a gun, and they were scared, and while I understand their feeling are valid, it didn't seem like people took enough time to get into the details of everything," King said.

Clinton Township police continue to investigate the threat. The department said it was school staff who made the decision to cancel the event, a decision police said they support.

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