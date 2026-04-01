Construction halfway complete for state-of-the-art Macomb County $228 million intake and assessment facility

MOUNT CLEMENS, Mich. (WXYZ) — Macomb County leaders are describing the future Central Intake and Assessment Center in Mount Clemens as more than just a jail. The $228 million facility is currently about 50% complete and connects to the already existing jail.

Watch Evan Sery's video report:

Construction halfway complete for state-of-the-art Macomb County jail expansion

7 News Detroit got a first look inside the massive project with Macomb County Executive Mark Hackel, who explained why the state-of-the-art building will serve as a national model for public safety.

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The facility spans over 150,000 square feet and will feature 278 cell beds. Dedicated medical, mental health, and detox treatment wings are currently being built.

"The prisoner population portion is over here; this is where your cells will be," Hackel said.

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Hackel calls the nearly $250 million project transformative, noting it will address the root causes of crime and recidivism.

"We’re not here to build just a jail; we got an issue with mental health and substance use across the country," Hackel said. "So if they’re brought in here, because they need to be detained, we want to address that issue right on the onset. We have the capabilities with this facility to do that."

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"24/7 365, any law enforcement agency that arrests somebody and brings them in, they're gonna be looked at for mental health and substance use," Hackel said.

Reginald Emerson owns Emerson’s on the Grill, located just down the street from the new facility. He was pleasantly surprised to learn the center is much more than a jail and will focus on mental health.

"I thought it was more jail cells… didn't know what it really was, thought they were just making a new, bigger jail," Emerson said. "That is probably what's most important, it seems like there's a lot of mental health issues going on a bit more, I don't know what it is, maybe the family system breaking down and people on the street too much."

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Also down the street is the 41B District Court. Chief Judge Jacob Femminine, who works in mental health treatment and sobriety courts, shared his thoughts on the project in a statement.

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"This center will undoubtedly save lives and redirect individuals toward a supportive, recovery approach, which will, in turn, reduce recidivism through rehabilitation," Femminine said.

"This should be completed by the end of 2027, and that's when we'll start bringing in the prisoner population into the facility," Hackel said.

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