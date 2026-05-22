Deputies patrolling Lake St. Clair, targeting reckless boating and reminding boaters to stay safe

HARRISON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) — As Memorial Day weekend draws boaters to Lake St. Clair, the Macomb County Sheriff's Office Marine Division is ramping up patrols and urging boaters to prioritize safety on the water.

Watch Evan Sery's video report:

Deputies patrolling Lake St. Clair, targeting reckless boating

Lt. Gary Wiegand, who has been with the marine division for 30 years, said speed in congested areas is one of the most common violations deputies encounter.

"We want boat operators to avoid driving fast through congested boat traffic; that is one of our biggest violations that we see," Wiegand said.

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Alcohol is another major concern. Wiegand said deputies are trained to spot the signs.

"It becomes illegal if the operator of the boat is a point .08 or greater, we're always looking for indicators," Wiegand said.

Last year, the Macomb County Sheriff's Office Marine Division issued 70 citations and 300 warnings to boaters on Lake St. Clair.

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Memorial Day weekend presents a unique challenge, Wiegand said, because many boaters are taking their vessels out for the first time of the season.

"People are launching their boats for the first time, so we have a lot of minor issues that lead to search and rescues on our end; they're finding out things like 'oh, the gas gauge doesn't work,'" Wiegand said.

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Wiegand stressed that boaters need to be equipped to help themselves before deputies can reach them.

"A type of personal flotation device you have to have on board is what they call a type 4 throwable...I always recommend putting some type of rescue line or rope," Wiegand said.

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The emphasis on preparation and education has made a difference. Wiegand said the number of fatal boating accidents has dropped significantly over the last decade. The marine division offers at least one free boater safety class per month.

"We teach at least one boater safety class a month, and that's free of cost," Wiegand said.

Boaters on the lake this weekend said they welcome the increased presence. Allen Aidem, who was out on the water, said knowing deputies are nearby brings peace of mind.

"It's nice to know they're out there when there's issues, you hear about stuff happening out here, nice to know they're available when needed," Aidem said.

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Eddie Brumley, who has been fishing for 50 years, made the trip from Ohio to Lake St. Clair with his son Jared for the holiday weekend. He said reckless boaters are a real concern.

"Waters dangerous period, so you gotta be real careful of it, plus you put boats and mix it with alcohol, drugs, a lot of stuff can happen," Brumley said.

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His advice to fellow boaters is simple.

"Step back, calm down, look at your situation," Brumley said.

Jared Brumley said the lake's reputation keeps drawing them back.

"You guys have one of the best fisheries up here...always fun to drive up for it," Jared said.

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