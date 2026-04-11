Detroit firefighter charged in crash that killed 85-year-old woman in Roseville

ROSEVILLE, Mich. (WXYZ) — A Detroit firefighter is charged in a crash that left an 85-year-old woman dead in Roseville while he was off duty Thursday night.

The crash happened on Groesbeck Highway near Martin Road.

Investigators say 26-year-old Travis Turner was speeding and under the influence when he hit another vehicle.

Eleanor Johnson of Oak Park, 85, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Turner and his passenger, his girlfriend, were both injured.

Turner is charged with operating while intoxicated causing death and possessing a weapon while under the influence. He was given a $100,000 bond. He is required to wear a GPS tether if he's released.

Turner has a probable cause hearing scheduled for April 22 and a preliminary examination on April 29.

Turner is on leave without pay.

The Detroit Fire Department released a statement:

"We are aware of a tragic crash that occurred last night involving one of our members, who was off duty at the time and driving a personal vehicle in another jurisdiction. Our thoughts and prayers are with the victim and her loved ones during this incredibly difficult time.

"This incident is being investigated by the appropriate law enforcement agency, and we are fully cooperating with that investigation.

"The member involved has been placed on leave without pay pending the outcome of this investigation. We have no further comment on this personnel matter. "

Macomb County Prosecutor Peter J. Lucido released a statement:

“Every time someone drinks and gets behind the wheel, they are making a conscious choice to put lives at risk. The allegations are that this defendant was legally intoxicated when the crash occurred and a woman is now deceased. There is no way to bring her back. However, my office will work to see that justice is achieved.”

