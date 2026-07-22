Detroit Lions Foundation surprises Roseville High School football team with new equipment

ROSEVILLE, Mich. (WXYZ) — New helmets, shoulder pads and football equipment can cost families hundreds of dollars, but the Detroit Lions Foundation stepped in to make sure that cost doesn't keep Roseville students off the field.

The Detroit Lions Foundation, along with Lions legend Rob Sims, Roary and the Lions cheerleaders, delivered brand new football equipment to dozens of Roseville High School players, giving them a head start before the season even kicks off.

For the student-athletes, it was a moment they won't soon forget.

"I was surprised. I didn't know we were going to get new helmets, new agility pads or the sled," Roseville football player Ricco Crudup said.

The new gear couldn't come at a better time. Players described equipment that had deteriorated well past its prime.

"We've had some practices where literally our old sled has fallen apart during practice and we had to go do something else, so I am super thankful to get some new equipment," Roseville football player Sam McGrath said.

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"The equipment was deteriorating, just falling apart. So all of this new stuff, I just wasn't expecting it," Roseville football player Duane McGilary said.

Football equipment can cost schools thousands of dollars. Roseville Panthers head football coach Vernard Snowden said donations like this help make sure every student has the opportunity to play.

"It's very important, very imperative. We are very appreciative. Our guys put in a lot of work off season and we are just beyond grateful for this gift," Snowden said.

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Roseville is one of five schools the Detroit Lions Foundation selected to be part of the Touchdown in Your Town program, which provides new equipment to schools across Michigan while encouraging more students to get involved in athletics.

Sims said the impact goes beyond the football field.

"I think anytime you can show these guys that they matter and that more than just their parents care about them, right, it's the whole community is behind them, I think you'll get the best result out of them whether it be on the field, the classroom or whatever they do," Sims said.

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From new helmets and shoulder pads to a new practice sled and agility pads, the donation is about more than replacing old equipment — it's making sure every student who wants to compete has the chance to step on the field.

"We really appreciate it. Everybody on the team appreciates it," McGrath said.

"I am very thankful. I appreciate you guys from the bottom of my heart," McGilary said.

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