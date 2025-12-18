Detroit man used 9-year-old son as human shield after Warren police chase, officers say

WARREN, Mich. (WXYZ) — A high-speed chase through Warren ended with a dramatic crash Tuesday night after the driver seemingly used his 9-year-old son as a human shield during his arrest, according to police.

Otez Coil, 31, of Detroit, crashed his SUV into a guardrail at 11 Mile and Van Dyke around 9:30 p.m. after leading police on a pursuit that reached speeds of 80 mph, Warren police said.

Body camera footage shows Coil holding his young son in front of him as he exited the crashed vehicle.

"He's holding his child as almost like a barrier or shield to prevent officers from interacting with him," Lt. John Gajewski said. "Yeah, I know it had to surprise the officers. It surprised everybody who's watched the video, myself included."

The chase began as a routine traffic stop at Civic Center and Van Dyke when an officer spotted Coil racing down Van Dyke and making several abrupt lane changes without using his turn signal. When officers attempted to pull him over, he fled.

Dash camera video captured the pursuit as Coil sped down Van Dyke before losing control of his Jeep and crashing.

"This is a driver who was behind the wheel of a weapon. He was behind the wheel of a weapon that was driving southbound on Van Dyke towards the community with his own child in the car," Gajewski said.

Police said Coil's SUV reeked of alcohol, and officers spotted an open liquor bottle inside the vehicle.

Marvin Yousef, who works at a gas station near the crash site, expressed concern after viewing the footage.

"I feel like it's dangerous ... too dangerous for the kid. You're putting your kid's life at risk," Yousef said.

Atari McCollins, a customer at the gas station, reacted with shock when shown the video.

"What?! That is wild. I would never expect something like that in the city," McCollins said.

Gajewski condemned Coil's actions during the incident.

"So the fact that, you know, we had a father who knowingly gets behind the wheel intoxicated, knowingly runs from the police with their kid in the car, it's just something that's completely unacceptable," Gajewski said.

Coil's 9-year-old son is now staying with his paternal grandmother, who said the boy is doing well considering the circumstances, though he remains shaken up.

The grandmother described Coil as a good father but said he has been struggling with grief after losing his brother to murder four years ago and his father six months later.

"You don't know what's in his mind. Again, we're just thankful that our officers were able to use their tactics and their training to get the child separated and safe, get the father into custody," Gajewski said.

Coil faces one felony charge of fleeing and eluding police and three misdemeanor charges: fourth-degree child abuse, operating while intoxicated, and driving with a suspended license.

He is being held at the Macomb County Jail on a $50,000 bond and could face additional charges once police receive his blood alcohol test results.

