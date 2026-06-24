DoorDash driver carjacked mid-delivery in Roseville; suspect arrested after foot chase

ROSEVILLE, Mich. (WXYZ) — A DoorDash driver was carjacked while making a delivery in Roseville Tuesday afternoon, and the suspect was arrested after a short foot chase, according to Roseville police.

Watch Peter Maxwell's video report:

DoorDash driver carjacked mid-delivery in Roseville; suspect arrested

Just before 1 p.m., the driver was dropping off an order near Pinehurst and Biehl when a suspect approached him, forced his way into the vehicle, and took off. The fleeing car left a trail of destruction, including damaging a fence belonging to nearby resident Lena Andriths.

Surveillance video shows the suspect turning a corner with the driver's door still open before speeding down the street.

Anna Weier, the customer receiving the DoorDash delivery, witnessed the carjacking unfold.

"I look, and he's running back to his car. He jumps in the car as the car is moving, and then I am looking, and he falls out of the car and goes into the neighbor's fencing," Weier said.

WXYZ-TV

Weier called 911 after watching the scene play out.

"I called 911 because I didn't know what else to do," Weier said. "It was scary. I felt so bad for him."

Andriths said she had just pulled into her driveway when she discovered the damage to her property.

"Apparently, it was a carjacking gone bad," Andriths said.

WXYZ-TV

Andriths said she was relieved no one was seriously hurt.

"Thank goodness there were no little kids running around, and thank goodness no one was walking their dogs down this strip," Andriths said.

The suspect abandoned the vehicle and was arrested after a short foot chase near 12 Mile and Utica roads. Roseville police said the suspect will be arraigned Thursday on numerous felonies, including carjacking.

The DoorDash driver, who has not been identified, declined medical transport, according to police.

Andriths said the fence can be replaced and that she is praying for the DoorDash driver.

"Never a dull moment in Roseville," Andriths said.

Roseville police are asking any witnesses to contact them.

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