Eastpointe business owner billed $776 for police response after crash

EASTPOINTE, Mich. (WXYZ) — A business owner says she was shocked to receive a $776.49 bill from the Eastpointe Police Department for emergency response services following a crash in May that police say she was at fault for.

Tyronda Sanford, who owns several hair and nail salon businesses in Eastpointe including the Vanity Room on Kelly Road, said the bill was not for repairs or towing — it was for the police response itself following the crash near Kelly Road and Ego Avenue.

"There was no reason for me to be hit with a $800 bill," Sanford said.

Sanford said three police cars responded to the scene and were present for about 10 to 15 minutes. The bill, however, states officers were at the crash scene for 30 minutes.

WXYZ

Because Sanford is not an Eastpointe resident, she was billed under a little-known city ordinance passed in 2010 that allows the city to recover the cost of police, fire and rescue services from non-residents who are at fault in traffic crashes. Despite owning businesses in the city, Sanford said the bill caught her completely off guard.

"I have a business in Eastpointe and I pay taxes in Eastpointe, so I was kind of shocked to get a bill from the city to be honest with you," Sanford said.

Sanford said the charge feels unjust.

"I feel like it's a robbery — a strong armed robbery. I feel like they're always tacking on bills to get money through people who pay taxes, through people who live in their city, people who have business in their city, and I feel let down. This is another bill that we have to pay and it's to me just not right," Sanford said.

WXYZ

City officials said the program helps offset the cost of emergency responses rather than placing the burden solely on taxpayers. The ordinance states the city typically seeks reimbursement through auto insurance.

Eastpointe Police Chief Corey Haines said he will be doing a deeper dive into the cost recovery aspect of the program and will make recommendations to the city manager to forward to city council if needed.

Sanford offered advice to anyone driving in Eastpointe.

"Just drive safe and make sure you stay on top of your game," Sanford said.

—————

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

