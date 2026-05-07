EASTPOINTE, Mich. (WXYZ) — An Eastpointe business owner got an unexpected surprise when a crew dumped massive pieces of a cut-up maple tree in his store's parking lot on 9 Mile — and the whole thing was caught on his security cameras.

Watch Peter Maxwell's video report:

Eastpointe business owner finds massive maple tree dumped in his parking lot

Adam Steiner said he watched the footage in disbelief as the crew casually pulled up, unloaded the logs, left, and then returned to dump even more.

SURVEILLANCE VIDEO: Logs dumped on video

SURVEILLANCE VIDEO: Logs dumped on video

"These guys dropped it here like it was supposed to go here," Steiner said. "On video, they just casually drove up, dumped the wood left, and then came back and dumped a bunch more."

WXYZ-TV

The incident happened late Friday afternoon. Security video shows a truck backing up and a trailer unloading massive pieces of a cut-up maple tree. The crew left and returned a second time to drop off the rest.

Steiner spent several days trying to track down where the tree came from while the logs sat in his parking lot.

"I seriously probably spent 50 bucks on gas driving around Eastpointe looking for people cutting down trees. It was like my life's passion to find out where this came from," Steiner said.

Part of the answer turned out to be right across the street.

John Spanguolo, who lives directly across from Steiner's business, said a tree company had stopped by his home the week before.

"I am retired, and I hustle wood," Spanguolo said. "He goes, you want some wood, and I said, yeah, drop it off right here by my house there. A couple of days went by, and I thought, what the hell, man? He never dropped off the wood. I really could use the wood."

WXYZ-TV

Spanguolo said he realized a few days later that the wood had been dropped at the wrong address when he looked across the street.

"When I seen the wood pile that was delivered, I was like, 'Oh no, I don't want that big bulk wood," Spanguolo said.

Spanguolo has been clearing the wood piece by piece with a chainsaw.

Steiner said there is no bad blood between the two neighbors — just a lot of confusion and a pile of maple tree logs sitting where they do not belong. He hopes the tree company responsible for the mix-up returns to remove what remains.

"Hopefully, the wood is out of here in the next few days, and we can just maintain business," Steiner said.

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