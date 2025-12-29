WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) — More than a decade has passed since Sandra Lee Leopp was killed in a hit-and-run crash in Washington Township, but her family refuses to give up hope for justice.

Watch Evan Sery's video report:

Family seeks answers 13 years after mother of five killed in hit-and-run

Leopp was just 37 years old when she was struck and killed by a vehicle while walking home from Santino's Bar around 1 a.m. in December 2012, according to the Macomb County Sheriff's Office. Her body was found near Van Dyke and 28 Mile Road.

"We don't know all the details. Was this a complete stranger, somebody with relation to her?" said Austin Decker, Leopp's oldest son.

The case remains unsolved with no arrests made. One of Leopp's sisters, Kelly Smalley, described the horrific details of that night.

"She was caught up underneath the vehicle, and they dragged her just under a quarter mile and pulled off into a trailer park by the mailboxes. They dislodged her from the vehicle, and they left," Smalley said.

Chandler Decker, one of Leopp's five children, reached out to 7 News Detroit over the weekend, asking for renewed attention on his mother's case.

"I just think if we at least had answers on what happened, we could start to move forward and forgive maybe," Chandler Decker said.

Despite the passage of time, the family maintains hope that someone will come forward with information.

"I just believe somebody out there knows something. I believe as time goes on, our technology only gets better, and I would hope it just takes one person to speak up to lead us in the right direction," Chandler Decker said.

The details surrounding Sandra's death remain scarce. The family believes a blue truck was involved based on paint found at the scene, but Austin Decker said no other leads have provided definitive answers.

Watch our report from 2012:

The Macomb County Sheriff's Office was not available for comment.

Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward of up to $6,500 for information leading to an arrest in this case.

