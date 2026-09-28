Father of five run over, killed at Warren flea market after dispute escalates

WARREN, Mich. (WXYZ) — A father of five is dead after police say a dispute at a Warren flea market escalated and he was run over by a van Saturday afternoon at the County Line Trade Center near 8 Mile and Dequindre roads.

Mirhad Cehic, 59, had been a vendor at the County Line Flea Market for years, selling items like lawn mowers and snowblowers. He immigrated to the United States from Bosnia more than 30 years ago.

His 24-year-old son, Alvin Cehic, said his father's death has left the family searching for answers.

"He goes there every weekend and sells items that people buy and for some reason, this happened," Alvin Cehic said.

Watch Peter Maxwell's video repot below:

Father of five killed at Warren flea market after dispute escalates

Police say a dispute between Mirhad Cehic and two customers escalated, and outside the market, he was struck by a suspect driving a white van.

Dustin Peek, a witness who lives across the street from the flea market, said he saw the moment it happened.

"As soon as I walked out the door, I had witnessed the guy in the white van destroy somebody's life," Peek said.

Peek said he called 911 and his daughter took photos of the scene after the crash. He said bystanders held the driver until police arrived.

"Some of the bystanders detained the driver until the police came," Peek said.

Peek said he is still in shock over what he witnessed.

"There's never been any problems over here ever. Four years I've been here, not a single problem," Peek said.

Warren police said two people remain in custody as detectives continue to actively investigate what led up to the deadly encounter. Charges are pending and more information is expected to be released soon.

For Mirhad Cehic's family, questions remain about how his life ended. But Alvin Cehic said he knows exactly how he wants his father remembered.

"He was a young guy at the age of 59. He had plenty more years to live," Alvin Cehic said. "He made sure people were alright and he took care of us."

"He just wanted us to be the best for ourselves," he continued. "He was a good father for sure, I'll tell you that. He made sure that we were good from the top to the bottom."

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