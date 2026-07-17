STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich. (WXYZ) — Festa Italiana in Sterling Heights is moving forward as planned Friday despite another air quality advisory issued for Metro Detroit.

Watch Evan Sery's video report:

Festa Italiana in Sterling Heights moves forward despite air quality advisory

Festival Chairman Joseph Ventimiglia confirmed there have been zero changes and zero vendor cancellations ahead of the annual celebration at Freedom Hill County Park.

"We're gonna proceed on as planned and open up at 6, and have a great party," Ventimiglia said.

WXYZ-TV

The festival features live music running from 6 to 11 p.m., capped by a fireworks show.

"Live music all night long, from 6 to 11, then at 10 we have an incredible firework spectacular," Ventimiglia said.

Vendors from Nino Salvaggio to Vince and Joe's Gourmet Market were in full setup and prep mode Friday afternoon. Elisa Vitale, manager at Vince and Joe's Gourmet Market, said conditions appeared to be improving.

"Today is a lot better than yesterday, so hopefully tomorrow will be even better," Vitale said.

WXYZ-TV

Frank Nicolella, vice president and co-owner of Nino Salvaggio, said he felt comfortable working the event.

"I feel pretty good out here, if anything should change, we'll make adjustments," Nicolella said.

WXYZ-TV

For Dario Lucci, owner of Treat Yo Self Creamery, Festa Italiana is the biggest weekend of the year for his business. Lucci, who started the business in high school alongside his father, said the air quality concerns did not deter him.

"Me and my dad started the frozen espresso, and Italian slushy called the Grenada," Lucci said.

WXYZ-TV

"Oh, this is a great weekend for us; we have events going on every single weekend, but nothing better than this," Lucci continued. "We didn't know if it was gonna shut us down or anything, did everything we have to keep doing, and we're alright."

Not everyone is able to attend, however. Lori Gordon, who has respiratory distress syndrome, said the poor air quality is keeping her away from the festival for the first time in more than a decade.

"This is the first time in about 10 to 12 years I've had to miss out," Gordon said. "I've been missing out on a lot of concerts, and Freedom Hill, as well as the festivals and the Italian, is one of my favorites."

WXYZ-TV

——————————————————————————

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

