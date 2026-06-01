Fraser police say 15-year-old boy shot and killed during domestic dispute had knife

FRASER, Mich. (WXYZ) — The parents of 15-year-old Ayden Gould are requesting privacy as they mourn the loss of their son.

Watch Peter Maxwell's video report:

New details being revealed in police shooting of teen in Fraser

A quiet Fraser neighborhood is now at the center of a growing investigation after Ayden Gould was shot and killed by a Fraser police officer Saturday evening inside his grandmother's home on Breezeway near Kelly and 13 Mile roads.

Officers responded to a reported domestic dispute.

PREVIOUS REPORT: Officer shoots, kills 15-year-old boy in Fraser while responding to domestic incident

Officer shoots, kills 15-year-old boy in Fraser while responding to domestic incident

On Monday, new details were released by the Macomb County Sheriff's Office, saying the teen was armed with a knife and that officers first deployed Tasers in an attempt to use less lethal force.

The family, in a GoFundMe post, says Ayden was experiencing a severe mental health crisis and described him as sensitive, fun, and loving.

The officer who shot Ayden has been placed on administrative leave while the Macomb County Sheriff's Office conducts an independent investigation.

Retired Assistant Detroit Police Chief Steve Dolant says this is an unfortunate situation for all involved.

"You don't want to shoot, but sometimes you have to. In this case, they deployed the taser multiple times, it didn't take effect," Dolant said. "Unfortunately, this individual lost their life, and the officer has to live with this whole thing. And it's not easy."

WXYZ-TV

Neighbor Carol Sovey lives just a few houses down from where the shooting took place and wishes more could have been done to help the 15-year-old.

"It's crushed my soul," Sovey said. "He needed a hug more than he needed to be shot. It's so sad that it was that ending to that. It was sad that it was a child. A 15-year-old child."

WXYZ-TV

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