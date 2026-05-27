Governor Whitmer signs $152 million funding bill for Selfridge improvements

(WXYZ) — As part of the Mackinac Policy Conference, Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer signed a bill that will provide funding for improvements to Selfridge Air National Guard Base in Harrison Township.

Watch the signing ceremony:

Governor Whitmer signs Selfridge funding

The $152 million will pay for runway and taxiway upgrades as the base prepares to host a new fighter mission. It also unlocks $792 million in federal funding for investments in the base.

Selfridge is in the midst of a transformation, with President Donald Trump announcing last year that it would receive the new F-15EX Eagle II fighter jets, which are replacing the retiring A-10 Warthogs, as well as replacing its KC-135 refueling tankers with the new KC-46A refueling tankers.

At the time of the F-15 announcement, the A-10s were due to begin being phased out this year, with the K-135 replacement beginning in 2027.

