Grosse Pointe South hockey coach charged with felony sexual assault after boat incident

ST. CLAIR SHORES, Mich. (WXYZ) — Grosse Pointe South men's varsity hockey coach Ben Warda has been removed from his position after being charged with sexually assaulting a woman on his boat while it was docked outside a St. Clair Shores restaurant.

Watch Peter Maxwell's video report:

Grosse Pointe South hockey coach faces felony sexual assault charge

Warda, 38, faces one felony count of third-degree criminal sexual conduct by force or coercion, a charge that carries up to 15 years in prison.

"He's being accused of criminal sexual conduct in the third degree. It's a 15-year felony," Macomb County Prosecutor Peter Lucido said.

According to Lucido, Warda is accused of sexually assaulting a woman in her 30s on his boat while it was docked outside of a St. Clair Shores restaurant. Sources close to the investigation told me that Warda and the victim met at a bar on June 13th and did not know each other prior to that encounter. The two then went to his boat, where prosecutors say the assault took place.

"Did they know each other personally? No, they did not. They had met, and as a result of meeting, things began to take it's course," Lucido said. "The victim in this case has probability or probable cause that a crime was committed."

St. Clair Shores police arrested Warda, and he was arraigned before a St. Clair Shores judge on Wednesday. He was given a $50,000 cash or surety bond.

Grosse Pointe Public Schools Superintendent Roy Bishop Jr. provided a statement on Warda's dismissal, which reads in part:

"Upon learning of the charges, the District immediately took action to ensure the individual is no longer serving in any capacity within our athletic program. We are cooperating fully with law enforcement and will continue to do so throughout the investigation."

Warda and his attorney did not respond to requests for comment before deadline.

Warda is also the owner of Detroit Premier Hockey in Grosse Pointe Woods.

This case comes years after former Grosse Pointe South hockey coach Robert Bopp was sentenced to 22 years in federal prison in 2011 for producing child sexual abuse material.

Warda is due back in court on July 14.

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