HARRISON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) — Ice fishing enthusiasts are facing increased risks this winter as the Macomb County Sheriff's Office responds to multiple ice-related rescues, including two incidents that occurred in a single day.

Watch Evan Sery's video report:

Ice fishing proves dangerous as multiple rescues reported in Macomb County

The sheriff's office has been busy this month, responding to several calls in the last 10 days where people have fallen through the ice on local lakes.

WXYZ-TV

"The ice is very unsafe this time of year," said Gary Wiegand, Macomb County Sheriff's Office Marine Division Commander.

WXYZ-TV

On Tuesday morning, Wiegand and his partner were the first to respond when a fisherman fell through the ice while operating a four-wheeler.

"As we got to scene, the operator of the four-wheeler was making his way to shore, the four-wheeler still submerged in about 4 feet of water," Wiegand said.

WXYZ-TV

The fisherman was able to self-rescue and get out safely.

"He was able to self-rescue and get out, luckily. If it was in deeper water, could have been a fatal situation," Wiegand said.

Just hours after that rescue, the Macomb County Sheriff's Office confirmed yet another rescue on the same lake. Wiegand said the sheriff's office has responded to more than half a dozen people falling through the ice in the last 10 days.

WXYZ-TV

"With the weather we've had the last couple days, the ice conditions are very dangerous. It seems like the ice fishermen try to ice fish as long as they possibly can until there's no ice left," Wiegand said.

WXYZ-TV

Despite the warnings, experienced ice fishers like Steven Nichols continue to venture onto the ice with their families. Nichols has been ice fishing since he was 5 years old and is now 47.

"Go where other people have been, and just wait for the ice, what I believe is thick enough from just years of being out here," Nichols said.

WXYZ-TV

Nichols was one of several ice fishers on Lake St. Clair Metro Beach on Tuesday, despite the sheriff's office advising against it due to foggy conditions and dangerous ice.

WXYZ-TV

"I think for people that do it often, it's pretty rare. If you fish in the same area, you get to know the danger spots, what's safe and what's not," Nichols said.

——————————————————————

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

