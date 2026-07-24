HARRISON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) — Construction is underway at Lake St. Clair Metropark's North Marina, which has been closed since 2019, as part of a $15 million transformation that park leaders say will bring new boat slips, upgraded infrastructure and a redesigned waterfront experience.

Watch Evan Sery's video report:

Lake St. Clair Metropark in the middle of multimillion-dollar makeover

Huron-Clinton Metroparks CEO Amy McMillan said high water levels caused infrastructure and utility damage that forced the North Marina to close.

"When the North Marina closed, it was a genuine hardship for the park and the people who use it," McMillan said.

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McMillan said the renovated North Marina is expected to reopen by Memorial Day next year. A new bathhouse, currently under construction, will serve as the hub of the revamped marina.

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"We have about 15 million dollars of improvement coming to Lake St. Clair over the course of the next 2 years," McMillan said.

The North Marina renovation will add nearly 80 new boat slips and floating finger docks. Work is also underway to transform a parking lot to improve stormwater management.

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The park's electrical grid is also getting a multimillion-dollar upgrade. McMillan described the current system as "largely original to the park, decades old, probably 20 years past its useful life."

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Longtime visitors said they welcome the changes. Tom Opie said he is glad to see the investment.

"I think it's a wonderful deal, for boaters, for anyone that wants to come to the park," Opie said.

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Fellow longtime visitor Darryl Stephens said the reopening of the North Marina is long overdue.

"For years, that back unit back there, or back marina, has been shut down," Stephens said. "Oh yeah, love it, love it, give us more room, we can bring up more boats."

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McMillan said visitors can also look forward to a new boardwalk, with construction set to begin later this year.

"It's going to be absolutely spectacular, barrier-free and open to everyone," McMillan said.

McMillan said the new waterfront experience will be reminiscent of the Detroit Riverfront, complete with "umbrellas, tables, and loungers."

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