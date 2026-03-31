Lakeside Mall demolition could happen by end of year, Sterling Heights leaders say

STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich. (WXYZ) — Sterling Heights city leaders say the demolition of Lakeside Mall could happen by the end of the year, making way for a major new redevelopment.

The city council will hold a public tax plan hearing on May 5. City leaders indicate all signs point to approval to move forward with plans that would head to the state for review before moving to site plan procedures.

City leaders say the demolition of Lakeside Mall could happen by the end of the year

For decades, Lakeside Mall was bustling with businesses before closing down in 2024. Now two years later, city officials are providing an update on when it could finally be demolished.

Sterling Heights City Councilman Michael Ratdke says the site will be the city's go-to spot again, but on a much larger scale.

"It'll be the downtown we never had. That's why it's Lakeside City Center," Ratdke said. "When this is all done, it's gonna be an over billion-dollar project, a totally new development in Macomb County and frankly, one-of-its-kind development in the state of Michigan."

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Ratdke said the upcoming city council meeting is the next step in the redevelopment process.

"The city will be considering a plan for the Lakeside heart, the center of the district. That's what's up for consideration on May 5th if the Brownfield authority approves the plan," Ratdke said.

Ratdke said he is hopeful demolition will start sometime this year.

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"The entire plan, the four or give phases you see here, that's a 20-year plan to bring to completion. We’re gonna approve the plan, send it to the state. Once the state approves, then we can start," Ratdke said.

Growing up, Lakeside Mall was the spot for Rashaunah Pernell and his friends.

"Pretzels, the food court, talk with the homies," Pernell said. "There were fairs in the parking lot, that was cool."

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Today, the parking lot is an empty, barren lot. Flyers marking the end still hang on several mall windows.

"It's like a piece of my childhood gone a little bit. Definitely miss it being here, the spot to go to," Pernell said.

Mani Warda owns Farhat Sweets, a business located across the street from the future Lakeside City Center.

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"We're patient, just patient hoping they finish it as soon as possible," Warda said. "Yeah, it is very depressing. Looking across the street at the lot, it's empty, the mall is crazy… employees used to stop by all the time. Now since it closed down, it hurt us."

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