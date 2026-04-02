Macomb County Animal Control removes 84 cats from a massive hoarding situation in Harrison Township

HARRISON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) — More than 80 cats are being re-homed after Macomb County Animal Control responded to a massive hoarding situation at a mobile home in Harrison Township.

Watch Evan Sery's video report:

Macomb County Animal Control removes 84 cats from a massive hoarding situation

Animal Control says most of the 84 cats removed from the Willow Point Mobile Home Community are in good health.

Animal Control Chief Jeff Randazzo said the owner came into the station asking for help, admitting they were in over their heads. Randazzo said the owner did the right thing, so the department helped.

WXYZ-TV

Neighbor Paul Cote said he could not believe what he saw taking place Friday at a home just feet from his.

"All of a sudden, she was bringing out cat crates; we saw about eight of them. I think it's sick," Cote said. "I knew she had a couple cats, that was it, then all of a sudden, then they start coming in bringing the crates out."

WXYZ-TV

A Rejoyceful Animal Rescue took in 38 of the hoarded cats. The rescue told me that within a week, 15 of them will be adoptable, and most are fortunately in really good condition.

WXYZ-TV

Rachel Parr, a volunteer with the rescue, is fostering five of the cats. She said it took a couple of days to get all the cats from the mobile home.

"The ones I took are 6-7 weeks old," Parr said. "It's so sad because a lot of these animals, they can pass away in situations like that, they can get infected, they're not eating enough."

WXYZ-TV

Randazzo added that many of the cats were pregnant or nursing.

WXYZ-TV

"They always, whenever we take them in, they get examined, if they get fleas, they get flea baths before they go to foster," Parr said. "These guys are doing pretty good, which we're grateful for."

WXYZ-TV

Animal control continues to investigate the hoarding situation. Those interested in adopting a cat from the rescue can click here.

WXYZ-TV

———————————————————————

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

