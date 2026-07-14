STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich. (WXYZ) — Family, friends and fellow firefighters gathered in Sterling Heights on Tuesday to honor Emily Barker, a Clinton Township native and wildland firefighter killed last month while battling a massive wildfire near the Utah-Colorado border.

Watch Evan Sery's video report:

Macomb County community honors fallen wildland firefighter Emily Barker

The memorial service was held at Bethesda Christian Church, where firetrucks lined the street in tribute. Barker was one of three firefighters killed responding to the blaze.

Sarah Fisher, deputy chief of Fire and Aviation Management for the United States Forest Service, remembered Barker as a true hero.

"Today, we remember and celebrate the life of wildland firefighter Emily Barker," Fisher said.

Family-provided photo An undated courtesy photo of Emily Barker.

Fisher spoke to the character and bravery of wildland firefighters like Barker during the service.

"The courage of our firefighters is unlike anything else. They work in heat, smoke, rugged terrain and uncertainty. They hold each other up. They are not fearless, but they are brave," Fisher said.

A 200-year-old bell-ringing tradition was part of Tuesday's service.

Watch the bell-ringing below:

Final bell tolls at funeral for firefighter from Clinton Twp. killed in Colorado

Grosse Pointe fire buff John Kaled took pictures outside the service and was there to pay his respects.

"Obviously, very sad. They never go into danger expecting to lose their lives, but they're willing to make that sacrifice," Kaled said.

Kaled did not hesitate when asked whether Barker deserved to be called a hero.

"Definitely, yeah. Definitely a hero," Kaled said.

Family-provided photo An undated courtesy photo of Emily Barker and her father David Barker.

Fisher reflected on the full arc of Barker's life and the trail she blazed for others.

"She began as a teacher shaping young lives. She was a trailblazer literally building a trail in Idaho Falls as an instructor in a 130/190 class and figuratively by setting an example for women in wildland life who will follow in her footsteps," Fisher said.

WXYZ

Following the service, a procession carried Barker to her final resting place. She is survived by her parents, Rosemary and David, and her siblings, Nick and Lisa.

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