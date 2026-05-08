Macomb County hosts largest gathering of 100-year-olds in Michigan at 100 Club celebration

CLINTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) — Macomb County Executive Mark Hackel hosted the annual Macomb 100 Club celebration at the Clinton-Macomb Library on Friday, drawing 26 soon-to-be or current centenarians.

"This will be the largest gathering of one-hundred-year-olds in any one location at one time in Macomb County, the state of Michigan, not too sure on the national level," Hackel said.

WXYZ 100 Club

Mike Young will officially join the club next June, when he turns 100.

"It's a big milestone, I'm the only one in the family, reached this old," Young said.

Young has lived his entire life at his home on North Avenue in Macomb Township — a house he built with his own hands in 1953. He was born on the same property, in a farmhouse that has since been demolished.

WXYZ Mike Young

"Lived here all my life, only place I know," Young said.

His family once owned 80 acres of farmland on the property before most of it was sold privately. Young still has fond memories of a quieter time.

"I'd go to work, come home, help milk cows," Young said. "I'd rather have the farms, nice and quiet."

"Put a lot of work in this house, a lot of work," Young said.

WXYZ Young in his home

His son, Charles Young, was on hand to celebrate.

"He's quite remarkable," Charles said. "A lot of hard work, took a lot to do where he's at right now."

As for the secrets to reaching 100, the centenarians at the celebration had plenty of answers — olive oil, making your wife laugh, and staying happy among them.

WXYZ 100 Club Celebration

"Be happy, take what's coming to you, try to make the best," one attendee said.

And perhaps the most honest answer of all came from another member of the club.

"I have no idea, I'm surprised I'm here," one attendee said.

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