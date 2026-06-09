Macomb County prosecutor takes senior scam prevention on the road in Harrison Township

HARRISON TWP., Mich. (WXYZ) — Macomb County Prosecutor Peter Lucido is bringing the fight against senior scams directly to older residents, holding a prevention presentation Tuesday at the Harrison Township Senior Center.

"We put a presentation on, from the crimes committed in Macomb County, bring them the information, how to defend themselves and protect themselves," Lucido said.

Lucido said protecting seniors is personal.

"My mother said every single day when she was with my dad, never, and I mean never, let the seniors down, protect them at all costs," Lucido said.

WXYZ Scam prevention meeting

For seniors like Harrison Township resident Beth Gibney, the threat is constant.

"Every day you get something," Gibney said.

Gibney said she has learned to adapt to the relentless attempts.

"Emails, phone calls, I learned to not answer the phone," Gibney said.

WXYZ Beth Gibney

Lucido said scammers are always evolving their tactics.

"Every day, every month, we have a new scam, a flavor for the month we call it, we want to stop this cold, but because of technology, and the way people think, they're all looking for an angle to get after our seniors," Lucido said.

Bernard Ferris is still fighting for justice nearly 2 years after a scam devastated his life.

"You save up all your life, become a senior citizen, finally got time to buy a boat, and they take all your money," Ferris said.

In 2024, Ferris and his wife lost nearly $30,000 when they wired the amount to a company they found on Facebook Marketplace.

WXYZ Bernard Ferris

"Called them back up to confirm our delivery day of the boat, they never answered our call," Ferris said.

Lucido recommends seniors never talk to strangers on the phone and reduce the number of items they carry in public, such as extra credit cards.

Just last month, the Clinton Township Police Department arrested a man for soliciting an elderly woman, convincing her she needed a complete interior repainting, among other improvements. Among the charges was 1 count of embezzlement from a vulnerable adult — $20,000 to $50,000.

Lucido said homeowners should do their research before handing over any money to contractors.

"When people come to your home and ask for a deposit to do painting, electrical, HVAC, get online, see whether they're even licensed, see if they have complaints against them and most importantly, give them the smallest deposit you can until they start to perform their work," Lucido said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

