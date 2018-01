HARRISON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) - A child in Macomb County reportedly received social media threats saying not to go to school.

On Wednesday at 6 a.m., Macomb County Sheriff's deputies were called to an address in Harrison Township for threats made via Snapchat.

The caller said her child had received pictures of a gun and ammunition.

The sender was identified as a male juvenile student who attends L'Anse Creuse Central High School.

Deputies made contact with the juvenile and his mother at their house. No weapons were located and the juvenile was spoken to at the Macomb County Sheriff's Office by detectives.

The juvenile was released to his mother, and the report will be turned over to the Macomb County Prosecutor's Office for review of possible charges.