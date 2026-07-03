Macomb Foster Closet gets new electric van to expand services for foster care kids

MOUNT CLEMENS, Mich. (WXYZ) — A Southeast Michigan nonprofit that provides free clothing and essential items to children affected by foster care unveiled a new all-electric delivery van this week. It's a vehicle volunteers say will allow the organization to serve more kids than ever before.

The Macomb Foster Closet received a 2026 GM Chevrolet BrightDrop 600 — the nonprofit's first dedicated delivery vehicle — funded through state and federal grants totaling $100,000.

Board member Fred Huebener said the van opens up possibilities the organization has never had before.

"It's absolutely a true blessing for us to have gotten this," Huebener said.

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The vehicle offers 614 cubic feet of storage space. Before acquiring the van, volunteers relied on their personal vehicles to transport donations and supplies.

"We were doing this with personal vehicles, and most of our volunteers didn't have SUVs big enough to be able to do this," Huebener said.

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Volunteer Skyler McAlpine said seeing the van for the first time left an impression.

"Seeing it for the first time was very cool, I didn't know it was gonna be as big as it is," McAlpine said.

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McAlpine knows firsthand what the Macomb Foster Closet means to the children it serves. In 2018, he was a kid in the foster care system who relied on the organization himself.

"I would say I was in desperate need of everything. Just coming to the foster closet and being able to get clothes in general really helped because I had nothing," McAlpine said.

McAlpine said he believes the new van will be a game-changer for kids and young adults in similar situations.

"It's really gonna help us move stuff and pick up donations. We just have a lot more room to actually get stuff done," McAlpine said.

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Because the van comes equipped with an extended battery system, Huebener said the nonprofit will have an easier time taking its mission on the road. He said the added capacity puts popcorn machines, bounce houses and refrigerator units for ice cream all within reach for future community events.

"Makes us more efficient. We're gonna get more done for the kids now as a direct result," Huebener said.

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