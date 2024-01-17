Macomb Sheriff warns about online scams ahead of Lions' playoff game

MOUNT CLEMENS, Mich. (WXYZ) — The Macomb County Sheriff's Office is warning about online ticket scams as they investigate a possible case involving Lions playoff tickets.

Officials say a man came into the Sheriff's Office/Jail lobby yesterday to report that he had fallen victim to a social media scam. The man told deputies that he responded to a Facebook post from a woman selling two tickets to the Lions game scheduled for Sunday.

The man said he and the seller communicated over text message, agreed on a price, and then arranged for payment through the Venmo app. He reported that after sending payment for the tickets, the seller asked for more money to transfer the tickets into his name.

Becoming suspicious, the man declined to send more money and went to the Sheriff's Office to file a report.

Investigators have been unable to reach the seller and are continuing the investigation.

As the investigation is continuing, officials are stressing the following measures to avoid scams on social media:

