Macomb Township family says fireworks were thrown at their home while children slept inside

MACOMB TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) — A Macomb Township family says they feared for their lives after someone threw fireworks directly at their house early Monday morning while their children were sleeping inside.

Diyana Dzahristos said the incident happened around 2 a.m. and was captured on home surveillance cameras. She said three suspects were involved and that deputies told her they appear to be teenagers.

"The amount of noise that we heard, we thought our house got bombed, like we thought that's it, we're all gonna just basically die tonight," Dzahristos said.

Watch: Home surveillance videos show fireworks being thrown in neighborhood

Home surveillance videos show fireworks being thrown in neighborhood

Dzahristos said the experience felt like something out of a war zone.

"I've never been in a war zone, but that felt like our house like shook like it was bad," Dzahristos said.

She said the thought of what could have happened to her daughters made the incident even more terrifying.

"I had two girls sleeping, one in, you know, each room, and then it's like, what if our property was totally destroyed, the window was shattered, and then fire got in outside our house. Like the first two rooms would have been my kids' rooms," Dzahristos said.

WXYZ Diyana Dzahristos

The Macomb County Sheriff's Office confirmed it is actively investigating the case.

I found a remnant of the fireworks at the scene. Dzahristos said similar incidents have been reported in other neighborhoods in the area, but said this was the first time it happened on her street.

Neighbors who were shown the surveillance video said they were relieved no one was hurt.

"That's insane. That's crazy. That's so wrong. I mean, none of that should be happening in anybody's neighborhood," neighbor Tony Schepke said.

Neighbor Chris Lewis said he hopes the community takes notice and that those responsible are held accountable.

"I hope that you know, the alertness through the community is made aware and these kids can be held accountable, and they just cut out the nonsense. There's no reason for that. House can burn down, somebody can get hurt. Um, yeah, man, that's for what? Yeah, because the kid thinks it's fun," Lewis said.

Dzahristos said the teenagers are not the only ones who should be held responsible.

"Where are your kids? Why do you not know where are your kids at 2 o'clock in the morning? I'm sorry, like you should know how to parent your children," Dzahristos said.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Macomb County Sheriff's Office.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

