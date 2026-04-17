MACOMB TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) — Macomb Township celebrated a $2 million renovation of Fire Station 2 on Friday, bringing modernized amenities and expanded spaces to the growing community's oldest functioning station.

Watch Evan Sery's video report:

Macomb Township unveils a $2 million renovation at Fire Station 2

"This was our oldest functioning station, and it was well in need of some updating," Macomb Township Supervisor Frank Viviano said.

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Originally built in 1984, the facility on 21 Mile near Romeo Plank now features a fitness room, a new kitchen, recreation spaces, additional sleeping quarters, and a turnout gear room. The station also added a couple of new state-of-the-art engines.

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Macomb Township Fire Chief Bob Phillips showcased the new amenities.

"We have a dedicated drying room, humidity and temperature controlled, so we can dry everything as soon as we bring it in. None of this existed until the remodel; this was just a drive-through bay where we parked trucks," Phillips said, pointing to the new turnout gear room.

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"It's something we've been saving up for in our capital improvement plan the last few years. The improvements here are better for the firefighters; it's more efficient, more effective," Viviano said.

I also spoke with 98-year-old Milton Miller, the only original volunteer Macomb Township firefighter still alive. Miller started with the department in 1953.

"It's almost too lush, they've got everything," Miller said.

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When Miller was a firefighter, the township's population was under 3,000.

"All farm, pretty much all farm at that time," Miller said.

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Today, Macomb Township has ballooned to a community of about 100,000 residents, ranking among the top 10 most populous in the state.

Phillips said the renovations are critical for the mental and physical well-being of the 36 full and part-time firefighters who handle the increasing workload.

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"Call volume, last year we did around 7,400, 20 years ago, we were around 2,200 to 2,300, so, certainly, has increased every year. As you can see here, we've added sleeping quarters, additional space so we can continue to grow staffing as the township continues to grow," Phillips said.

During an August township board meeting, some firefighters demanded more staff, citing safety risks. Viviano said those concerns are being addressed.

"Every department across the township is always being evaluated, so it's something we'll continue to look at. We did hire 7 new firefighters last year, we're thrilled to have them, and if circumstances warrant, we'll continue to look at it," Viviano said.

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Residents are also happy about the renovations.

"All about taking care of firefighters and police, making sure it's safe here," Macomb Township resident Karly Brow said.

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