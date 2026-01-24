Man barricaded in home in Roseville after exchanging shots with police

ROSEVILLE, Mich. (WXYZ) — Police are on the scene of a barricaded gunman in Roseville, where a neighbor tells us she witnessed a suspect exchange gunfire with police.

The situation began around 5:45 p.m. Friday. 7 News Detroit has learned it began with a dispute with a family calling to report a young man told them if they called police, he'd start shootings.

VIDEO UPDATE: Police battering ram slams into home where barricaded gunman is

Neighbors who witnessed the scene say they saw officers take cover and exchange shots with the suspect.

According to officials, the suspect is barricaded in a home near Frazho Road and Kathy Street. The suspect's condition isn't known.

Multiple police agencies have responded to the scene, including Michigan State Police.

