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Man dies after being hit by car in New Baltimore

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Michael Woodward/WTKR
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Posted

NEW BALTIMORE, Mich. (WXYZ) — A man has died after he was hit by a car in New Baltimore Sunday morning, police say.

Police responded to reports that a person had been hit by a car around 10 a.m. Dispatch initially reported the location as the area of 23 Mile Road and Main Street. They later updated that the location was near the Pennzoil in the area of Green and Rose streets.

When officers arrived, they found a 79-year-old man dead in the road.

The fire department responded and emergency crews secured the area. The road near the scene closed for several hours as police investigated.

The driver remained at the scene and cooperated with investigators. Witnesses were also interviewed.

The Macomb County Sheriff’s Office and Medical Examiner’s Office assisted at the scene.

Police are continuing to investigate.

Macomb County Reporters
Evan Sery

Evan Sery

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Peter Maxwell

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Whitney Burney

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