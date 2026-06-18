WARREN, Mich. (WXYZ) — A man heading home from work was killed when a fleeing pickup truck ran a red light and slammed into his car. His family says the pursuit should have ended before it reached that intersection.



Watch Randy Wimbley's video report:

Man killed after juveniles fleeing police in pickup truck slam into his vehicle in Warren

Remeious Washington, 48, was killed early Thursday morning when a silver pickup truck being chased by Warren police ran a red light and slammed into his car at 8 Mile and Schoenherr around 2 a.m.

Washington, known to family and friends as "Remo," had just left his job at Warren Screw Products and was minutes from home when the crash happened.

Watch surveillance video from the scene that shows the juveniles jumping out of the pickup truck after the crash:

Surveillance video shows kids jumping out of pickup truck

Surveillance video shows juvenile running from police

His sister, Khadijah Hermosa, said she watched her brother die on video.

"I just watched my brother — literally just watched our brother — lose his life on video. Do you know how much that hurts us?"

Extended interview: Family speaks about losing brother in Warren crash

Family speaks out after losing brother in Warren crash

Washington's niece, Tyshayla Cremeans, described the severity of the crash.

"They had to pull him out the back of his car. That's how bad it was. When they pulled him out, they did CPR all the way to the hospital. It's just sad. I love my uncle dearly, he loved me too."

His sister Shay Washington remembered him as the heart of the family.

"He was the life of the party. We love him. We're a really close-knit family and it's gonna hurt. We're gonna miss him so much."

Provided photo Remeious Washington

Family members said Washington was the rock of their family. When he was not working, he was planning family outings and get-togethers. Juneteenth was the next big event he had been planning.

Warren police said officers first spotted the pickup truck near Fairfield and Georgiana just before 2 a.m. The people inside were wearing ski masks as they drove through the neighborhood. When officers attempted a traffic stop, the driver fled.

After the crash, five people bailed from the pickup. Officers arrested four of them — all juveniles — and are actively pursuing leads on a fifth suspect. Investigators allege the suspects are connected to at least 15 vehicle-related crimes in Warren over the past two days.

Related Video: Chopper 7 shows aftermath of fatal crash at 8 Mile and Schoenherr

Chopper 7 shows aftermath of fatal crash at 8 Mile and Schoenherr

Washington's family said none of that justified a high-stakes chase that cost their brother his life.

"It's a lot of people at fault," Hermosa said. "The people that don't know where their kids are and the adults that's chasing them."

"They should have stopped at some point. You should stop because you could've hit anybody. You're putting a lot of people's lives at risk, and unfortunately, that was my big brother."

Warren police said the pursuit is undergoing a meaningful review to ensure it aligns with departmental policies and procedures. It is unclear when the four juvenile suspects will be arraigned.

