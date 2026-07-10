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Man killed during domestic dispute in Shelby Township

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WXYZ
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Posted

SHELBY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) — A man has died after a domestic dipute in Shelby Township Thursday.

Police said they responded around 4:20 p.m. to Sandifer Court near Dequindre and Hamlin roads. They say a possible domestic dispute was reported at the home.

When officers arrived, they found a man, who was later pronounced dead at the scene.

Police are investigating the death as a homicide.

A suspect was taken into custody.

There is no ongoing threat to the public, police say.

Additional details on the incident have not yet been released.

Macomb County Reporters
Evan Sery

Evan Sery

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Peter Maxwell

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Whitney Burney

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