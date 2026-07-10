Man killed during domestic dispute in Shelby Township

SHELBY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) — A man has died after a domestic dipute in Shelby Township Thursday.

Police said they responded around 4:20 p.m. to Sandifer Court near Dequindre and Hamlin roads. They say a possible domestic dispute was reported at the home.

When officers arrived, they found a man, who was later pronounced dead at the scene.

Police are investigating the death as a homicide.

A suspect was taken into custody.

There is no ongoing threat to the public, police say.

Additional details on the incident have not yet been released.

