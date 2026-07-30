Man shot, killed by Macomb County Sheriff's deputy following pursuit

NEW HAVEN, Mich. (WXYZ) — A man who allegedly charged law enforcement was shot and killed by a sheriff’s deputy in New Haven on Thursday afternoon, according to the Macomb County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office said they were notified of a suspect wanted in connection with a felonious assault and fleeing and eluding by the Chesterfield Township Police Department.

Around 12:02 p.m., the sheriff’s office said its deputies stopped the suspect at the intersection of 26 Mile Road and Gratiot Avenue, but that the suspect would not comply with commands and backed his vehicle into a patrol motorcycle. Officials said a deputy fired during that encounter.

After the suspect left the scene, deputies started a pursuit. The sheriff’s office said the suspect stopped his vehicle a short time later and got out armed with a weapon.

According to the sheriff’s office, the suspect then charged towards deputies and was shot and killed by one of the deputies.

The Macomb County Sheriff’s Office said the investigation has now been turned over to the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office.

Stay with WXYZ.com for updates on this developing story.

