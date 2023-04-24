Man wanted in assault at Cub Scouts meeting turns self in, facing assault charge

WARREN, Mich. (WXYZ) — A man accused of a violent assault at a Cub Scout Meeting at a Warren school has been arraigned after turning himself into police.

Police say 26-year-old Tyrone Sledge of Warren barged into the meeting at Roose Elementary School and knocked another man unconscious in the cafeteria last Tuesday

He has been charged with Assault with Intent to do Great Bodily Harm, a 10-year felony. A not-guilty plea was entered on his behalf. He was given a $250,000 cash/surety bond. If he posted bond, he will be required to wear a tether and have no contact with the alleged victims in the case.

Police say Sledge arrived at the school, entered the cafeteria, and approached a man who got into an argument with a female relative of Sledge. He then allegedly told the man he was armed and threatened him before punching the man in the head.

Sledge then allegedly drove from the scene.

According to police, the victim was transported to a nearby hospital, where he was initially listed in critical condition. He is now conscious and stable, according to the police report on Tuesday.