Metro Detroit attorney charged in deadly Fraser hit-and-run that killed motorcyclist

ROSEVILLE, Mich. (WXYZ) — Family and friends of Julie Fathbruckner, including her husband and brother, packed a Macomb County courtroom Wednesday as the man accused of killing her and driving away faced a judge.

Edward Nahhat, 64, a Metro Detroit attorney, appeared before the judge from the Macomb County Jail — this time as a defendant.

Prosecutors say Nahhat was behind the wheel of his Ford F-150 pickup truck Sunday afternoon when he struck Fathbruckner, 48, as she rode her motorcycle alongside her husband on Utica Road in Fraser. Fathbruckner was rushed to a hospital, where she died.

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Woman killed in Fraser hit-and-run while riding motorcycle

Fraser Public Safety Detective Ben Rzotkiewicz said witnesses saw the suspect vehicle leave the scene.

"Julie was knocked off of her motorcycle and sustained serious injuries. Witnesses say the suspect vehicle fled the scene without stopping," Rzotkiewicz said.

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Police tracked Nahhat's pickup truck to his home in Royal Oak using Flock cameras. Investigators say he then lied to them about his involvement.

"During the interview, he stated he had been misidentified, and the damage was from a different incident earlier this year, and later changed his story, stating he had a seizure at the time of the crash and did not know that he struck someone," Rzotkiewicz said.

Nahhat was charged with failure to stop at the scene of an accident resulting in death and lying to a police officer. He stood quietly as the charges were read to him.

His attorney, Stephen Rabaut, argued in his defense.

"We don't know the circumstances under which the purported plight took place," Rabaut said.

Nahhat's bond was set at $100,000, though he only needs to post 10% — $10,000 — to be released from jail. Conditions of his release include drug and alcohol testing, and his driver's license has been revoked.

Fathbruckner's brother, George Lanivich, said the grief is still fresh.

"It's just tough right now, really tough going through it," Lanivich said.

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Lanivich said he was disappointed with the bond amount but will allow the legal process to move forward.

"I am just waiting for the process and letting the courts do their work," Lanivich said.

The law firm Kemp and Klein, where Nahhat practices, said it has no comment at this time.

Fraser detectives are asking anyone who witnessed Sunday's crash to come forward.

"We're confident, with the evidence that we have, but anyone else that witnessed this incident or has any more information to share, we would greatly appreciate it," Rzotkiewicz said.

Nahhat's next court date is October 7 in Roseville.

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