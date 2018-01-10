Metro Detroit doctors give the gift of hearing to strangers

ST. CLAIR SHORES, Mich. (WXYZ) - In Metro Detroit, generosity extends well beyond the holiday seasons. There are always people willing to give gifts to those who need them.

Kenneth McWilliams and Crawford Griggs share something in common.

It’s something that keeps them isolated and sometimes silenced from the rest of the world. It’s also, something that a great number of us tend to take for granted.

Throughout most their lives, between the of two them, they've heard very little or virtually nothing at all, until they connected with a group of people willing to give them what they've been missing.

team of doctors with the Ear, Nose and Throat Consultants and Quality Hearing Centers across Metro Detroit have been giving a gift to strangers: A gift, to “HEAR” For The New Year!

Watch as this incredible journey begins!