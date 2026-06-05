MOUNT CLEMENS, Mich. (WXYZ) — The 34th annual downtown Mount Clemens Cruise returns this weekend, bringing thousands of classic cars to the streets of downtown Mount Clemens in what organizers call the unofficial start of summer.

Paul Grabski, one of the cruise's organizers, said the event signals the beginning of the season for car enthusiasts across the region.

Watch Evan Sery's video report below:

Mount Clemens cruise marks 34th year as one of Metro Detroit's longest-running car shows

"This is the start. This is the start of cruise season and summer. Time to put the top down and have some fun," Grabski said.

The cruise is one of metro Detroit's longest-running car shows. Steve Charlie has been involved in organizing the event for 32 of its 34 years. He said the event's roots trace back to a local car club that eventually stepped away, prompting the city to reach out to him to keep it going.

"It was originally started by a local car club. After a period of time, they decided not to do it anymore. The city contacted myself," Charlie said.

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Charlie said the downtown setting is part of what makes the cruise stand out.

"It's unique because you've got all the access, accessibility of downtown Mount Clemens," Charlie said.

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Downtown businesses are preparing for a busy weekend. Emesa Grill, a restaurant on Main Street that opened this spring, is among those looking forward to the crowds. Owner Bassam Haddad said his team is setting up outside to serve cruise-goers.

"We are so excited to be a part of it this year," Haddad said. "We gonna be setting up a tent up front. We gonna be selling chicken schwarma, hummus, garlic sauce and fattoush salad."

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Haddad said the cruise and events like it were part of the reason he chose to open in the heart of the city.

"What they been doing is bringing all the events to the weekend to make it more busy for the businesses," Haddad said.

Micki Weiss, the city's Downtown Development Authority coordinator, said the cruise is one of Mount Clemens' signature events.

"It's a draw. It's one of our big events, along with Made in Michigan and Independence Day Celebration. There's a lot of car lovers in this area," Weiss said.

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Weiss said the event offers something for the whole family beyond the cars themselves.

"It's always fun. We have the kids area. We have touch a truck. We'll have firetrucks. We'll have ambulances. We also will have some STEM projects for the kids at the discovery center," Weiss said. "You've got people in the streets, cars cruising — it's just a lot of fun," Weiss said.

The cruise begins Friday night and continues throughout the day Saturday in downtown Mount Clemens.

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