Mount Clemens Farmers Market returns to downtown location after 25 years

MOUNT CLEMENS, Mich. (WXYZ) — The historic Mount Clemens Farmers Market is returning to its downtown roots this Saturday after operating along North River Road for more than 25 years.

Watch Evan Sery's video report:

Mount Clemens farmers market on the move

The move comes as Consumers Energy pays the city to rent the former market space.

"For a significantly larger portion of money than what the farmers market usually pays," Mount Clemens City Commissioner Erik Rick said.

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The market will now be located in the lot behind the Anton Arts Center. Rick said the city has taken steps to ensure a smooth transition, including adding portable toilets and access to power. The lot has also been flattened to make it easier for trucks and cars to navigate.

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"So that white area there used to be a raised median with parking meters; now it's smooth, it'll be easier to walk and drive," Rick said.

Vincent Sanna, owner of Give & Grow Mushrooms in Chesterfield, is making final preparations for opening weekend.

"We’ll start harvesting the rest of this, and start packing it all on Thursday and Friday for Saturday market," Sanna said. "People come from all over for that market."

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Sanna said the North River Road location is where he started his business.

"It's where I started, and I'm grateful for that. It was a great opportunity; we're still there, have a great clientele there," Sanna said.

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Sanna acknowledged the change brings some apprehension for long-time vendors.

"When you're moving from a location so well established, there's a lot of fear moving to a new place," Sanna said.

Despite the early butterflies, Rick said the downtown location could ultimately lead to a larger clientele.

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"I've heard of some of the businesses here looking forward to buying directly from the farmers," Rick said.

"Pretty certain that the city is gonna work diligently with us, and we're really gonna make a good go of this market," Sanna said.

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