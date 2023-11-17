Mount Clemens man charged for disturbing sexual acts outside of homes, church

MOUNT CLEMENS, Mich. (WXYZ) — 60-year-old Scott Schultz is facing several felonies after attempting to break into homes in Mount Clemens. When he couldn't gain access, he performed sexually deviant acts outside of the homes and allegedly in the parking lot of St. Peter Catholic Church.

Commander Jason Abro of the Macomb County Sheriff's Office says Schultz, who is a registered sex offender, was walking the 100 block of Market Street around 6pm Tuesday. He attempted to enter at least three homes through front and back doors. In all the attempts the doors were locked. When the suspect realized he could not enter the homes, he proceeded to expose himself and was caught on Ring doorbell camera.

Kathy Rabine has attended St. Peter Catholic Church for 20 years. Her daughter is getting married there this weekend. When she heard what allegedly happened near the parking lot of the church involving the suspect, she was appalled.

“It’s just not something you really want to think that people do, but there’s a lot of crazy people out there," she said. "It just scares me."

Schultz was quickly arrested after multiple 911 calls Tuesday. He was arraigned Thursday on counts of attempted home invasion and indecent exposure, where he had a strange outburst in front of the judge.

“Your honor, if I could interrupt you, I am on a mission that I have to complete by year’s end," the suspect said during the virtual arraignment.

Commander Abro said during questioning with detectives, the suspect mentioned this "mission" and says it was extremely disturbing.

“We’re just happy we were able to apprehend the suspect before anything did take place," Commander Abro said.

The suspect's bond is set at $500,000 and he remains at the Macomb County Jail.