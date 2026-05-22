Mr. Paul's Chophouse is not closing — ownership is changing as family retires after nearly 60 years

ROSEVILLE, Mich. (WXYZ) — Mr. Paul's Chophouse in Roseville is changing hands, but the owners say the menu, staff and traditions customers love will remain.

Watch Peter Maxwell's video report:

Mr. Paul's Chophouse is not closing — ownership is changing as family retires

Social media rumors suggesting Mr. Paul's Chophouse could be closing or changing completely have been circulating online, but the family behind the iconic metro Detroit steakhouse wants customers to know the restaurant is staying open.

Co-owner Christopher Gogo said the Gogo family is selling the business to retire — not shutting it down.

"We are not permanently closing. We are staying open to the public, to our guests. We're here, my brothers are here. We are selling the business to retire," Gogo said.

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For nearly 60 years, Mr. Paul's Chophouse has been serving steaks, seafood and memories in Roseville. Gogo said the new owners are committed to preserving what has made the restaurant a staple.

"They want to keep it as Mr. Paul's Chophouse. That was very important to us. We wanted to keep the reputation," Gogo said.

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Gogo added that the family plans to remain involved during the transition.

"We're going to stay with them for as long as they need us to help them and support them in this transition," Gogo said.

Inside the kitchen, head chef John Gangler — who has worked at Mr. Paul's for 45 years — said customers have nothing to worry about.

"Nothing is going to change back here in the kitchen," Gangler said.

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Gangler was preparing customer favorites including prime rib and the French dip sandwich on Friday, describing a workplace that has given him creative freedom.

"I've been here 45 years. They just let me do my thing back here," Gangler said.

The sense of family extends beyond the kitchen. Jermel Wilson, who has worked as head dishwasher for 10 years, said co-owners Chris, Paul and Peter have treated him like family.

"They're good peoples, brothers. They took care of me. They're good peoples. Hate to see them go, but at the end of the day, it's a time where you just got to retire and just spend more time with family," Wilson said.

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Loyal customers who filled the dining room Friday feel the same, describing the restaurant as more than just a place to eat.

"The food is excellent, but the family is, I feel like they adopted me and my family," loyal customer Jerry Dickey said.

"The Gogo family is a great family. They treated me like family ever since I've been coming here," loyal customer Paul Torres said.

While customers said they are relieved the restaurant is not closing, some expressed hope that the new ownership will follow through on its commitments.

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"We're hoping it stays the same," loyal customer Jeff Karam said.

"Hopefully, the ambiance doesn't change," loyal customer Brenda Anderson said.

For Christopher Gogo, the sale represents a bittersweet but hopeful milestone.

"I am just so happy and so blessed for this restaurant to continue," Gogo said.

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This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

