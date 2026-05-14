Mount Clemens man charged after reportedly threatening mail carrier with an AR-15

MOUNT CLEMENS, Mich. (WXYZ) — A Mount Clemens man is facing six felony weapons charges after he allegedly threatened a postal worker with an AR-15 and directed racial slurs at him during a confrontation last week.

Michael Sowards, 49, was arrested after mail carrier Curtis Hicks said he asked Sowards to secure his dogs, which he said were jumping against a lifted screen door at Sowards' apartment.

"I was walking up to the resident's home, I saw an unsecured door, dogs, the screen was lifted up, so the dogs were, I saw the dog's mouths barking, dogs jumping on the door," Hicks said.

Watch the arrest video from the Macomb County Sheriff's Office in the player below:

Macomb County Sheriff's Office releases arrest video

Hicks said he called out to Sowards, asking him to close the door, but Sowards refused, saying his dogs were "good." Hicks said he asked again, and that's when the situation escalated.

"What he told me out of his mouth, 'hey, N-word, I'm going to go get my AR-15.' The way he went to the back of the house. I had, you know, took off to my truck, so, and called my supervisor and the police," Hicks said.

Body-worn camera video captured the arrest of Sowards after Macomb County Sheriff's deputies arrived and demanded he come outside. He was taken into custody without incident.

Inside his apartment, deputies found pellet guns, two loaded magazines, and an AR-15. Sowards has a prior conviction for second-degree child abuse and is prohibited from owning firearms.

Extended interview: Mail carrier Curtis Hicks talks about the confrontation

FULL INTERVIEW: Curtis Hicks talks about being confronted

Hicks said learning Sowards actually had the weapon made the encounter even more disturbing.

"And to know that he actually had it in his house, that that brought more so of a traumatic thing for me," Hicks said.

Hicks also said the confrontation brought back a previous frightening experience on his route.

"I had a dog bust through the screen door on me, you know, and so that's why I asked the resident to shut his door. You know, I didn't ask aggressively. I asked nicely, you know," Hicks said.

Hicks said he has not returned to work since the incident and does not feel safe going back.

WXYZ Curtis Hicks

"No, not working, no. No, I don't feel safe in that area," Hicks said.

"I just don't feel safe doing the door-to-door delivery no more, to be honest with you," Hicks said.

Postal Inspector Team Leader Andrew Brandsasse said the U.S. Postal Inspection Service responded to the incident alongside Macomb County Sheriff's Office deputies and assisted in the search of Sowards' residence.

"Postal Inspectors responded to this incident with deputies from the Macomb County Sheriff's Office and assisted in the search of Mr. Sowards's residence. We are now working with MCSO to ascertain the best prosecutive avenue for this matter. The U.S. Postal Inspection Service, the law enforcement arm of the U.S. Postal Service, would like to thank MCSO for their diligence, professionalism, and invaluable assistance in resolving this situation," Brandsasse said.

Sowards posted bond and declined to comment. His defense attorney did not respond to a request for comment. He is due back in court next week.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

